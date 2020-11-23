PS5: customer complains after unsuccessful withdrawal!

In the columns of La Dépêche, a customer said he was filing a complaint against Fnac after his failed withdrawal from the PS5

Succeeding in buying the PS5 was synonymous with an obstacle course a few days ago. This was already the case when pre-orders were rolling out. But on November 19, a restock was provided by several brands. This allows some to acquire the precious sesame. However, it also happens that customers, who were able to pre-order, left empty-handed. This is particularly the case with a specific customer.

Indeed, surprising as it may seem, a gamer could not get his console when he had done everything properly. He told his story to La Dépêche as noted by Phoneandroid:

“The seller brought me a PS5 in a bag, but he couldn’t complete the purchase on the computer. “Knows the customer in question first. Before adding: “A manager came over and asked the seller to put the console away. She told me I was unlucky that of the sixty PS5s ordered, five were missing. ”

Bad luck, he was chosen from among the unfortunate people whose console had “disappeared”. Indeed, he explains: “Arbitrarily, they decided that I was one of those who wouldn’t. And then they told me to leave. I saw the others next door to pick up their Play normally ”.

A very hard moment for this person who thought he could leave with his PS5 …

A CUSTOMER COMES COLLECTED A PS5, HE LEAVES WITHOUT ANYTHING

But with the many worries that console stock is experiencing, it is now in complete ignorance. When will he be able to get his hands on his machine? Will he be entitled to preferential treatment? So many questions he asks himself and to which he has no answers:

“I don’t know when I can get a [PS5]. Probably in several months. Obviously, I hadn’t pre-ordered from fifteen sites, only this one. I did not commit any fault and I find myself sanctioned. ”

Following this, he let it be known that he was going to file a complaint against Fnac, which was quick to respond to the controversy. The ensign, defending himself:

“It’s true that we didn’t expect such enthusiasm. There was a bit of a delay in some deliveries, it’s not unique to Toulouse. Of course, he will have his PS5 without waiting for months. “



