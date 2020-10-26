PS5 custom front panels go on pre-order

Platestation 5 anticipated any official Sony announcement and started pre-ordering PS5 custom front panels on its official website, with some models already available to replace the white plates that are part of the base version of the console.

So far, the manufacturer, which opened its business a few days ago, already has five distinct models in its catalog, which can be purchased in matte black, cherry red, chromatic, indigo blue and military camouflage colors. According to the description of the products, each set of panels will be sold for US $ 39.99 (approximately R $ 224.71 in direct conversion).

On the official website of Platestation 5, the manufacturer comments that “these are unofficial third party accessories and we are in no way affiliated with Sony, Playstation or the Playstation 5 brand”. The company also comments that, for those who purchase the panels before the console arrives, the dispatch will be done “within two weeks after the PS5 release date”, ensuring that everything will arrive as soon as possible.

As for the product, Sony has so far not commented on the possibility of replacing the PlayStation 5 faceplates and removing them easily, or if it plans to sell official customization accessories in the near future.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the United States and selected countries, arriving in Brazil and the rest of the planet on November 19.



