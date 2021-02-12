PS5: custom black faceplate runs out in a few hours

If the PlayStation 5’s factory look is a little “love it or hate it,” Dbrand’s Darkplates have received almost universal acclaim for making the PS5 all gloomy. Not by chance, they are always out of stock.

Today, when they started selling in the morning, the themed skins sold out in a matter of hours, and their next sales forecast is only scheduled for May 2021!

If you want to try your luck in the next wave, the official website of Dbrand brings more details about its popular black design and allows you to buy it for $ 49, serving both models with and without the console disc.

Do you like the white PlayStation 5 or do you prefer its dark look? Tell us in the comments below!