PS5: Creating new IPs is “very risky”

The head of the PlayStation division talks about the investment that must be made to develop this type of product.

Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, has walked through the media to offer some interviews. The head of the brand has been leaving an interesting headline, such as that the forecast is for PS5 to work successfully during a cycle of between 5 and 7 years. In conversation with GQ, the manager has spoken clearly about the costs of triple A games, while acknowledging that creating new intellectual properties is “very risky.”

“We are currently developing great games and we will continue to do so,” he said. “The thing is, these blockbuster titles need a physical release. It costs more than $ 100 million to materialize these days, so in order to market a new IP — something that is very risky, and we did it four times in the PS4 generation — you have to get it out of the box. ”

Ryan “humbly” says he thinks Worldwide Studios has never been in better shape than now. Betting on them will be part of the strategy, so they will try to continue improving the capacity of studios such as Sony Santa Monica, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, etc.

When will we see the true power of PS5?

PS5 went on sale on November 19 in Europe. The console, however, has started its journey with a series of titles that have also come out in the current generation, with the exception of Demon’s Souls Remake. Jim Ryan himself has pointed out in another interview with TASS that he thinks the machine will not be fully used for a few years, probably until 2022. Remember that something similar happened with PS4.

Other first party launch games are Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (and the remastering of the first one) and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Astro’s Playground, the free game pre-installed on all PS5 consoles, works as a tribute and as a demonstration of all that the DualSense controller on the console can do.



