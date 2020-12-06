There’s a reason the PS5 Xbox Series X is so noticeably ahead. Sony and Microsoft, next generation game consoles; They released the PS5 and Xbox Series X last month. While competition between the two companies was fierce, PS5 sales outperformed the Xbox Series X by a significant margin. PS5 cost Sony more than expected!

Sony’s advertising costs tripled Microsoft’s investment

For example, in the first days of sales in Japan, the ratio between PS5 and Xbox Series X was 5.75 to 1. If we take the whole world as a whole, according to VGChartz statistics, PS5 sales on the first day are almost twice that of the Xbox Series X. This number is; It was set at 1.4 million.

This event is largely associated with a marketing campaign. According to MediaRadar’s latest statistics, Sony made three times Microsoft’s advertising spend before the next generation game console was released and immediately after sales started.

Sony invested $ 15 million in PS5 advertising from October 19 to November 15, while Microsoft spent just $ 5 million to promote its new console.

Additionally, Sony’s TV advertising spending doubled last November to $ 26.2 million.



