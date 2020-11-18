PS5: Console price exploded in LeBoncoin!

Sold Out everywhere, PS5 players are going wild on the web! Highly in demand, the price of the console soared on ebay and leboncoin!

Sold Out everywhere, PS5 players are going wild on the web! Highly in demand, the price of the console soared on ebay and leboncoin!

Available on the market since November 10, the stock of PS5 has sold like hot cakes! In less than a few hours, all the sites and stores were sold out!

Shock! The fans are almost throwing themselves on this new console!

Long awaited by gamers, the giant Sony expected it! It must also be said that he has been teasing us this PS5 for several months now by putting the mouths of players around the world!

“The setup of the PS5 is incredibly exciting. And what’s particularly exciting for us is the additional graphics power. And the inclusion of a ray tracing management architecture. We have worked hard to be able to use textures with the highest resolution possible on PS4 (…) which goes up to 4096 pixels / m. This means that the graphics will be fully detailed. Even at the highest resolutions. »Luca Dalco confided to our colleagues from the British Official PlayStation Magazine.

The developer therefore certifies: “This is one of the most important advances in visual capacity. A breakthrough that we expected. ”

PS5 ON – LISTED ARE SOLD FOR OVER 1000 € ON THE CANVAS

No surprise then! The PS5 was all the rage in a few hours after its release!

And like all sold-out products, the bids go up and the prices of the PS5 are doubled! On eBay, there are therefore PS5s sold for more than 800 € …

Shock! Some auctions have even passed the 1000 € bar justified by delivery within 24 hours or reception before the weekend….

Same story on the right corner! The average prices of the PS5 are around 900 € or even around 1100 €!

As a reminder, the PS5 was marketed by Sony at 499.99 € for the standard version and 399.99 € for the Digital Edition! The prices on Ebay and leboncoin therefore have nothing to do with it!

In view of the displayed prices, one might think that these announcements do not appeal to the players … It is not so, a few weeks ago, a PS5 was even sold for $ 25,000!



