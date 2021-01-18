PS5: console hard to get before summer 2021

It’s hard to get a PS5 in these tough times. And that is not about to get better! The console will keep you hanging around until summer.

It’s anarchy these days, to get a PS5, after all … And on the face of it, things will go from bad to worse. At least until summer, when the console’s inventory will restock. Thus, the players will have to be patient.

So you’ll have to arm yourself with a little more patience to get a PS5. Yep, it has never been so difficult to get hold of a console.

Especially since resellers do not hesitate to inflate their prices. This leaves little chance of having a PlayStation 5e of the name on time.

The kings of the scam are also selling pictures of the console at a high price … It must be said that the production of this next gen machine is not easy.

Blame it on a component that Sony can’t have in bulk. But that would help him to replenish stocks and give everyone the chance to get hold of it.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait until at least next summer to unbox his PS5. But what is this material that remains untraceable?

PRODUCTION OF THE PS5 SLOWED DOWN DUE TO THE LACK OF AN ESSENTIAL COMPONENT

One of the more premium components of the PS5 is the ABF substrate. It’s an isolating film that makes up any next-gen console including Sony’s.

In any case, it is the sine qua non for the production of the great rival of the Xbox Series X. Given the arrival on the market of new generation machines, it is not surprising that it is sold out.

Including Sony, which is having trouble getting its hands on the stock. In addition to the walls of the PS5, the ABF substrate makes up 5G chips as well as most bitcoin mining devices!