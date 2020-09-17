PS5 confirms its dimensions, weight, components

Sony details the length, weight and other details corresponding to the final specifications of the console through its official website.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has detailed through a new publication on its official blog the final specifications of PlayStation 5 and PS5 All Digital, which will hit stores on November 19 in Europe; November 12 in Japan and North America. Apart from the characteristics that we already knew, we now know the exact length, width, depth and weight of the two variants; including all input and output ports on the chassis. Let’s get to know all the details.

PS5 will weigh 4.5 kg; PS5 All Digital will weigh 3.9 kg

According to the information, PlayStation 5 will weigh 4.5 kg in its model with capacity to read discs; For its part, the PS5 All Digital version will be lighter, specifically 600 grams less, which will leave the whole at 3.9 kg. It should be remembered that Xbox Series X will weigh 4.44 kg. If you look at the dimensions, these will be the final official measurements:

PS5: 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)

PS5 Digital Edition: 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)



