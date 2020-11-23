PS5 “Coil Whine”: Gamers complain about console noise

PlayStation 5 users report excessive noise from the console fan. It is unknown what causes it and how to fix it without unscrewing it.

More and more PS5 players are reporting sound problems from the console fan. The new generation of Sony has arrived in stores around the world in two models and, apparently, the electrical sound inside it is heard more than usual in certain situations, what in English they are calling ‘Coil Whine’.

Coil Whine, a persistent fan noise on some PS5s

According to North American gamers, who have been running PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition since November 12, we are talking about an especially audible problem when the console is subjected to heavy workloads, but it all depends on the situation. Sometimes it even occurs when we are browsing the menu or when it is at rest (case). Since the launch of PS5 in Europe, incidents with this problem have also been reported, but the official solution is still unknown.

User Frank_Supercell, who a few days ago reported ‘Coil Whine’ on his PlayStation 5, has managed to fix it, but to do this he had to remove the upper case of his console; that is, you have unscrewed it, and you have displaced a sticker that may be interfering with the internal sound of the fan. From MeriStation we recommend waiting for some type of official or more secure recommendation before compromising the guarantee of your product.



