PS5: class action because of the problems of the controller!

On February 12, an American law firm filed a complaint against Sony for a defect on the PS5 controller: the famous DualSense.

Some PS5 players have some problems with their controller … The DualSense has a drift problem, pointed out by an American law firm which is initiating a lawsuit against the Japanese manufacturer.

On the console of the future, the characters move forward on their own … Like Nintendo and Microsoft, it’s Sony’s turn to catch the ire of gamers for a manufacturing defect.

You will understand, the famous DualSense, eagerly awaited for its revolutionary characteristics, therefore has a little problem with drifting.

A small problem, certainly, but one that totally ruins the gaming experience! The latter is reflected in particular by characters who move without any action by the player.

An American law firm then attempted to obtain testimony from PS5 players who were victims of this problem. And yet, there are many!

He then set up a class action lawsuit, filed in Federal Court for the Southern District of New York on February 12, 2021. Hard blow for Sony.

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith does indeed intend to bring the Japanese manufacturer out of its silence on this subject. The law firm accuses Sony of not meeting the expectations of PS5 players.

PS5: DUALSENSE AT THE HEART OF A TRIAL!

Available for purchase since November 19, 2020, the PS5 stood out as the most anticipated console of the year, if not the decade!

It must be said that Sony has been able to make gamers’ mouths water by fueling the mystery around its latest gem. From the first day of its release, stocks were already empty!

In fact, they still are. And much to the chagrin of those who hope to get a console sooner rather than later, no restocking is expected until the second half of the year.

A victim of its own success, the PS5 owes the latter to its controller. Eh yes ! The DualSense breaks the codes and thus breaks the long series of DualShocks.

Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, headphone output, Create button… All these terms make you want to! Even if we do not necessarily understand their meaning elsewhere.

But not everything could be so perfect. This famous revolutionary controller had to have a small defect. And now the players face drifting issues …

They believe that Sony lacks transparency in this regard and therefore demand the establishment of a system of exchange, or at least, of repair.

And the famous American law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith is watching over it! He doesn’t plan on letting the Japanese manufacturer get away with it.

b