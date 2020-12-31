PS5 Christmas deals: games for less than 15 euros

PS Store offers deep discounts on video games of all genres during its January sale, which will continue throughout the month.

The Christmas sales have not concluded with the end of the holidays. PS Store started its January offers a day ago, which will last during the first days of 2021.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the work of CD Projekt RED, is only available at a discount in its basic edition, which includes the base game. That means that the GOTY edition costs more than 40 euros. However, if we combine the price of the main adventure with that of the expansion pass (9.99 euros) we will see that this purchase is cheaper. Beyond the game of the witcher there is much more to consider. Do not miss it!

Offers for PS4 compatible with PS5

GTA V: Premier Online Edition for 14.69 euros (58% discount)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm IV for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Tekken 7 for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Undertale for 10.49 euros (30% discount)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront II for 7.49 euros (70% discount)

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Fallout 4 for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Dark Souls Remastered for 11.99 euros (70% discount)

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Cuphead for 13.99 euros (30% discount)

Dirt Rally 2.0 for 11.24 euros (75% discount)

The Sims 4 for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros (70% discount)



