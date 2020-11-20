PS5 buyers buy coffee machine or food instead of console

Some British buyers of PlayStation 5 in Amazon UK and GAME UK (a different company from the Spanish of the same name) have received packages with products other than the console, in some cases they have been delivered empty boxes and the complaint that the delivery person stopped near the destination of the package, but never got out of the van; in social networks and forums it is speculated that they are stealing the consoles to resell them.

As VGC reports, the journalist Bex April May was one of the unfortunates who received, in this case, an air fryer instead of the PS5 that was due to arrive this Thursday, when the console was released in the United Kingdom, Spain and the rest of the European territory. However, before receiving the package, Amazon tracking marked it as not being at home at the time of delivery, and the wrong product later arrived.

Several users with similar problems respond to the journalist’s tweet. One got a coffee pot, another a foot massager, a ResetEra cat food forero, and some totally empty boxes. Another story that repeats itself over and over again is that of users who see in the Amazon application how the package approaches its destination and finally pass by; some have seen delivery men standing inside their van without leaving before continuing on their way.

“I tracked [the path] of the driver and saw that he was a couple of houses on the map,” writes a user on Reddit. “Then the van comes to my street and stops. The driver does not get out, pauses for 10 seconds and leaves. The package [in the Amazon app] says that it has been delivered by hand to the resident.” Other clients say they have had the same experience. They cannot request a return until 48 hours have passed, but you have to take into account the fact that PS5 is sold out.



