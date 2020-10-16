PS5 | Burger King showing the official PlayStation 5 box

After the new promotion for which they will give away 1000 units of the console this Christmas, the restaurant chain presents the PS5 box.

Burger King has been in charge of showing for the first time the official PS5 box that we will see in stores starting this November. Identical to the one shown in digital stores at the time of booking, now we can get a more approximate idea of ​​how it will be in real size.

We are facing a television advertisement of only 15 seconds that comes to remember, precisely, the promotion that the North American fast food restaurant chain will carry out together with Sony, where among other gifts related to PS5 video games, 1,000 consoles will be offered to raffle among the customers of the chain.

They recreate the moment that many North American residents will live in the next few weeks, given that they will get a completely free PS5 unit with disc player just for buying a $ 5 menu if they are among the lucky ones. It should be remembered that the box of PS5 with disc reader will be white, but that of PS5 Digital Edition will be black; In this article we already saw what we will find inside the console box when it hits the market.

PS5 will go on sale in Spain on November 19; unveiled interface

The launch of the console will take place this November 19 in Europe with two models, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively (a week earlier in the United States, Mexico and Japan). On that day it will be accompanied by titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

This week we got to know the PS5 interface in depth, an aesthetic renovation that will seek to offer a more modern and versatile experience than what was seen on PS3 and PS4. We also have this list updated with all the confirmed launch games for PlayStation 5.



