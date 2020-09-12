PS5 bundles will include the stand base; revealed contents

A Hong Kong dealer reveals the serial number and what contents will be inside the PS5 packs. It will be accompanied by the base.

A Hong Kong distributor has revealed which items will accompany PS5 once we open the pack. Among the expected items, the base stands out, although it is not specified whether it will serve as a vertical or horizontal support.

To the console, DualSense controller, base and the 825GB capacity of the SSD, we add the HDMI cable, USB cable, instruction manual, the power cable to the power supply and Astro’s Playroom. The Japan Studios title, as we already learned during its presentation, will come pre-installed on all consoles. The last time we saw it, it was in the hands of producer Geoff Keighley.

Along with the contents of the box, the same dealer revealed the model number of the two versions of PS5. The model with a reader would be CFI-1015A, while the digital edition would only change the final letter: CFI-1015B. We do not know if this series corresponds to the global version or only to the Asian market.



