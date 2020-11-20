PS5 brings together Rubius, Ibai, Broncano, Pedrerol

PlayStation Spain presents Limited Access, a program that celebrates the arrival of its new console, PlayStation 5, surrounded by stars.

PS5 is now available worldwide, Spain included. For this reason, Sony Interactive Entertainment has presented the short film Limited Access in style, an audiovisual production that presents all the characteristics of Sony’s next-generation console, backed by more than 30 personalities from the world of sports, culture, and cinema. and video games.

You can now see in Spanish the official short of PlayStation 5: Limited Access

From El Rubius, the content creator with the most subscribers in Spain, through the well-known journalist and television presenter Josep Pedrerol or the Olympic medalist Carolina Marín; not to mention an NBA champion named Marc Gasol or the always willing David Broncano. But that’s not all, because Limited Access also has the presence of Ibai, Borja Iglesias, Koke, Santiago Segura, Willyrex, Grefg and many more. The short film is now available and can be seen on the official YouTube channel of PlayStation Spain.

As we can see, there are many references to all the characteristics that make the PS5 hardware unique compared to its previous generation, PS4, such as the SSD memory to almost completely dispense with loading times, the capabilities of the DualSense controller and its adaptive triggers, etc. The short has a duration of 16 minutes and is available in Spanish.

Where to buy PS5: sold out reservations in Spain

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are already available worldwide, although the availability of the console is extremely limited. At the moment it is sold out in all the main chains in Spain, so we have to wait a few weeks until there is stock again. We inform you here of how the situation is.

The catalog of PS5 games will grow over the months; although at launch it has gone on sale with several high-profile exclusives, such as Demon’s Souls or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which in its Ultimate edition is accompanied by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. In 2021 we will have the new Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo 7, God of War or Horizon Forbidden West.



