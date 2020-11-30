PS5 breaks record for best console launch in the UK

According to the Videogameschronicle website, Sony started the week very well and broke the sales record for a console at its launch in the UK! According to the website’s sources, the PS5 had the best first 48 hours of sales recorded in history and now leads alone in the region.

Although an exact number is not yet available, it is known that the previous record belonged to the PlayStation 4, with 250,000 units sold. So, when we beat the old record, we know that his successor surpassed that mark, which was already quite impressive.

PS5 breaks record

The feat is even more remarkable if we take into account that the Xbox Series X | S were around 155,000 units sold on its first day. Still, local retailers continue to report that all new generation consoles are still sold out on local shelves and websites.

Between the two versions of the PS5, the most expensive edition with a disc player was the most sold, with around two thirds of the consoles sold. Sony has recently announced that it has sold all PS5s produced so far, and that it expects to reach 7.6 million in sales by March 2021.

For comparison, here are the numbers for other UK console releases: PS4 (250,000), PSP (185,000), PS3 (165,000), Xbox Series X | S (155,000), Xbox One (150,000), Nintendo 3DS (113,000), Nintendo Wii (105,000), Nintendo DS (85,000) and Nintendo Switch (80,000).

As we can see, Sony has always been very strong in the region. What did you think of these numbers? Comment below!



