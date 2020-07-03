PS5 Black Edition Concept (Video) That Says ‘If It Was That Way’

The white design Sony has shown for PlayStation 5 has been the subject of controversy since the console first appeared. The designers continue to share concept designs that show that the PS5 can look much better with the black color option.

Sony has shared almost all the details so far, except for the price of PlayStation 5. We have all the details about the new generation game console, from the hardware inside to the design lines outside. But would it be an exaggeration to expect more than the PlayStation 5? For example, a new model in black.

The PlayStation 5 is both appreciated and criticized for its white, futuristic design. While many people stated that Sony offers an innovative design with PS5, some people said that the PS5 design is similar to a modem and Sony made a wrong choice.

The PS5 has been compared to the modem with its white oval design

In a news story we shared with you a few weeks ago, we shared a concept design that provides an overview of how the PlayStation 5 and Dualsense joystick would look like if they had black instead of white. The concept design in question has shown that the PS5 can see more ‘familiar’ even without just changing its design, even in black.

Yesterday, Giuseppe Spinelli, also known as Snoreyn, shared the PS5 Black Edition concept design video he created with LetsGoDigital and gave a three-dimensional, detailed preview of how black possible PS5 might look. To be honest, the black PS5 really looks less like a more familiar game console.

Sony occasionally offers special editions of PlayStations, and the PS5 Black Edition may be one of the special editions Sony will be selling, albeit limited in number. However, the Japanese tech giant can continue to sell only the white model to accustom gamers to the new design language.

PS5 Black Edition video



