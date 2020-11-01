PS5 backward compatibility statement from Ubisoft

Earlier today, Ubisoft released its backward compatibility list to indicate which older PS4 games will not work on PS5. Ubisoft, which shared this list on its own site instead of sharing it on Sony’s website, soon removed the list, causing confusion.

Ubisoft announced PS5 backward compatibility, then rolled it back

A Ubisoft spokesperson sent an email message to an overseas media, “We have removed the Ubisoft Connect article and forum post on backward compatibility for now, as there may be inaccuracies with Ubisoft games that can be played on the PS5.”

Before removing the post, Ubisoft announced that the following 9 games will not be on the compatibility list for PS5:

– Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

– Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Trilogy Pack

– Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles India

– Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles China

– Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Russia

– Risk

– Star Trek: Bridge Crew

– Werewolves Within

– Space Junkies

It is an interesting coincidence that these games are not included in Sony’s backward compatibility list, or it is not known whether it is a clue that confirms the information. In addition, according to Ubisoft, all Ubisoft games released on Xbox One will run on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.



