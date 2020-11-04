PS5 Backward Compatibility: All PS4 games

Some titles will benefit from the so-called Game Boost, a feature that will improve the performance of PS4 games on PlayStation 5.

Players who buy a PS5 this November will receive at home a backward compatible console with 99% of the PS4 game catalog, which is more than 4,000. Except for a list of ten titles, the rest can be enjoyed on PlayStation 5 without any problem. As if we had a PS4 inside a PS5, being compatibility both in physical and digital format (transfer of games included). In fact, some games will look better on PS5 thanks to Game Boost.

Full list of PS4 games with Game Boost – they’ll look better on PS5

As explained by Sony: “Certain PS4 games will benefit from reduced loading times on the PS5 console, in addition to taking advantage of Game Boost to offer improved or more stable frame rates.” Also, other games with unlocked FPS speeds or dynamic resolution up to 4K “will be viewed with higher fidelity.”

However, that list of PS4 games with Game Boost on PS5 has not been finalized, but each study is offering details individually, since those advantages are equally unique in each case; not all games are the same improvements implemented. Let’s take a look at all the backwards compatible PS4 titles that will perform better on PS5.

Backward compatibility on PS5: Shorter loading times, up to 60 FPS….

It should be said that we are not referring to intergenerational games (such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, DiRT 5, Watch Dogs Legion, FIFA 21 …) that will have a native next gen version, but works from PS5 that through backward compatibility will be better seen on the new Sony console .

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch title will feature an extra bike to run at 60 FPS and load times will be reduced.

Days Gone – Will run on PS5 with dynamic 4K resolution and 60 FPS. We can transfer the data from one console to another. [Included in PS Plus Collection]

God of War: The Sony Santa Monica game will also run at 60 FPS and will allow you to move your games from PS4 to PS5. [Included in PS Plus Collection]

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2: best frame rates on PS5; will not reach 4K resolution.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will hit stores this November 12 (November 19 in Europe) for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. The full list of launch games can be found here.



