PS5: Astro’s Playroom specifies its duration

The video game will be included on PlayStation 5 this November. Japan Studio is immersed in its development, which will be more than a demo.

Astro’s Playroom is one of the launch video games for the PlayStation 5; in fact, you won’t have to pay anything to play it: it will come pre-installed on the console. This new installment in the series, launched on PS4 with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for PS VR, will explore the platform genre in three dimensions, taking advantage of the functionalities of the DualSense controller. There were doubts about whether it was going to be a complete game or a kind of technical demo, but its developers anticipate that it will last between 4 and 5 hours.

Japan Studio and Team Asobi (also tasked with making The PlayRoom and The PlayRoom VR) are working on shaping the return of Astro Bot on PS5. As explained by Nicolas Doucet at Famitsu, a member of the title development team, this Astro’s Playroom will have a total of 4 worlds: Cooling Resort, GPU Jungle, SSD Speedway and Memory Sky.

Astro’s Playroom will have four different worlds

In the absence of knowing names in Castilian, there is a common denominator in all of them: they correspond to a key component of the PlayStation 5 hardware. Apart from each world, the game will have different game modes that will complement the main adventure. That has transpired from the interview, we know that there will be a time attack mode, which as expected will consist of completing the phases in the shortest possible time. Finally, there will be online rankings to compare records with other players, which in this case will be all those who buy a PS5.

Astro’s Playroom will not require downloads: it will be included in the console’s 825 GB memory, although the total useful for the user will be less since the operating system must be taken into account.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition hit stores November 19 in Europe; November 12 in the United States, Mexico and Japan. In Spain, the price will be 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively; reservations are already open.



