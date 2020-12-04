PS5: Astro’s Playroom creators aren’t ruling out a sequel

The game developed by Asobi is a title that is available for free to all PlayStation 5 users. Astro’s Playroom has not left anyone indifferent.

Team Asobi’s production has served as a unique cover letter for PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation console. In addition, this platform title is a tribute to the history of the brand. The game, available free to all buyers of the machine, explores the functionality of the DualSense, the PS5 controller. In the face of good reviews, there are not few who ask for a sequel, but what do the developers think? Speaking to EDGE, Nicolas Doucet, head of Japan Studio, has said that there are no concrete plans at the moment, although they are exploring the possibility of an expansion or a sequel.

“At the moment, there is no plan for an extension of Astro’s Playroom, but I think it will come given the popularity of the game,” he explained when the journalist asked him for more content options. “We have heard a lot from the media and it has been very positive, so we are very happy. But everything will depend on the experience of consumers ”, he clarifies.

Brainstorming and prototyping

According to Doucet, it is important to know the opinion of the players. “And this will happen after launch, once the console reaches the hands of customers. But if the character is popular and it is confirmed that people are having fun [the expansion or sequel] could be a way to go. ” At the same time, he says, Team Asobi is trying to play with ideas to take advantage of technology: “There are many things we want to do and test when it comes to command.”

The creators of Astro’s Playroom are working on prototypes. “If one of them becomes a game idea” it could take another path and be transformed into a completely new title. However, today there is nothing decided. It is not the first time that the character makes an appearance, since Team Asobi presented him in Astrobot, an exclusive game for PlayStation VR.



