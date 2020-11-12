PS5: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is backward compatible

At first, Ubisoft published that it was not backward compatible with the console, but shortly after withdrew the message.

A few weeks after the launch of PS5, and with the promise that 99% of PS4 video games would be backwards compatible with the console, Ubisoft published a message in which they warned that not all their titles would work on the next generation machine of Sony. This statement was later withdrawn, as the French had detected an error in the information. One of the supposedly unsupported products was Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which can finally be played on PS5, although with some other problem in the shadows.

Kotaku has downloaded and installed the game on his PS5. They say that the first thing that appears on the screen is a warning: “You may experience strange behavior in the game when you play this PS4 title on your PS5 console.” Despite the fact that the Ubisoft Quebec production looks good on the console, it has a big problem: and that is that the shadows flicker with a very annoying effect.

No news on a patch

The North American media has asked Ubisoft if they intend to launch a patch soon, but so far they have not received a response. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, set in Victorian England, was not particularly well received by gamers. Not so much for the quality of the product, but because the reputation of the series was damaged due to bugs during launch. Plus, after so many years with annual deliveries, the formula had started to feel somewhat repetitive.

The one that will work perfectly and with improvements will be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the most recent installment of the saga. The Vikings will reclaim their new home and will arrive precisely in England, although at a much earlier time, specifically in the 9th century. There they will have to deal with the internal struggles of the different Christian kings and make a hole to establish a permanent settlement. The battle will not stop.



