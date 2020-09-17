PS5 arrives in Brazil on November 19

Sony today revealed the date and prices of the PS5 in the world: the console arrives on 12 November in selected countries (United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea) and on 19 on the rest of the world . In a statement to Voxel, Sony confirmed that the video game will reach the Brazilian lands on November 19.

Therefore, the PlayStation 5 will follow the recommended dates and will be launched in the Brazilian market on the 1st world.

And the price of PS5 in Brazil?

Unfortunately, Sony has not yet revealed the prices, but said that we will see news soon. What is your guess for the official values of PlayStation 5 models in Brazil?



