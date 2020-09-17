PS5 Announced to Support 99 Percent of PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan commented on the PlayStation 5 in a statement to the Washington Post. Saying that PlayStation 5 will support 99 percent of PlayStation 4 games, Ryan stated that PlayStation 4 will be supported for another 3-4 years.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan made a statement to the Washington Post after the highly anticipated prices of PlayStation 5 were announced. Ryan, who made gamers happy with his explanations, talked about the future of PlayStation 4 on the one hand, and the PlayStation 4 games that PlayStation 5 will support on the other.

According to Ryan’s statements, PlayStation 5 will support 99 percent of the games released for PlayStation 4. In other words, players will be able to play most of the games released for PlayStation 4 on PlayStation 5. In addition, Sony announced a new library called PS Plus Collection at the event held yesterday and will present the most popular 17 games of PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 players with this library.

PlayStation 4 will continue to be supported for 3-4 years

Ryan’s statements to the Washington Post are of the kind that will please the players who currently own PlayStation 4 but do not intend to buy the PlayStation 5 immediately. Because Ryan said PlayStation 4 will be supported for the next 3-4 years. The statements made reveal that the PlayStation 4 will not be left to its fate with the release of PlayStation 5.

More PlayStation 5s than PlayStation 4 will be made available for sale

PlayStation 4, announced in 2013, sold 1 million units on its first day. The console reached around 2.1 million sales two weeks after its release. Touching on this issue, Ryan says that the number of PlayStation 5 to be released in the first place will be much more than the PlayStation 4 numbers that were released in 2013.



