PS5 Announced All The Games To Be Released In 2021

Many great games are coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021. Here is the full list of PS5 games (so far) and the expected release date of each. PlayStation 5 will have many great additions in 2021, both in terms of new releases and PS5 upgrades.

Some of the games coming to PS5 in the new year will be free upgrades from existing PlayStation 4 games, while others will be console exclusive. While several games have already been approved for specific dates in the first few months of the year, most of the dates for PS5 games in 2021 are still unclear.

There are rumors that several highly anticipated games, such as Final Fantasy XVI, have a 2021 release date – but these will not be included in the list for now as there is no official confirmation of their release time. Additionally, this list of 2021 PlayStation 5 games will continue to grow as more games are announced or certain dates are set. For now, however, the current list can be found below.

Here is the full list of PS5 games

Aragami 2

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (January 26th [US], January 29th [UK])

Back4Blood (June 22nd)

Balan Wonderworld (March 26th)

Blood Bowl 3

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Control: Ultimate Edition (Digital on February 2nd, Retail on March 2nd)

Cyber Shadow (January 26th)

Deathloop (May 21st)

Destruction AllStars (February 2021)

Dustborn

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Evil West

Far Cry 6

Ghostrunner

Ghostwire: Tokyo

God of War Ragnarok

Goodbye Volcano High

Gotham Knights

Gran Turismo 7

Guilty Gear Strive (April 9th)

Heavenly Bodies

Hitman 3 (January 20th)

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

In Sound Mind

It Takes Two (March 26th)

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Martha Is Dead

Marvel’s Avengers

Metal: Hellsinger

Metro Exodus

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 (March 11th)

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame (January 14th)

Neptunia ReVerse (September 30th)

Outriders (February 2nd)

PES 2022

Praey for the Gods

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal (March 19th)

RIDE 4 (January 21st)

Riders Republic (February 25th)

Roots of Pacha

Scarlet Nexus

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Solar Ash

Stray

Tennis World Tour 2 (March 2021)

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced (March 26th)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Nioh Collection (February 5th)

The Pedestrian (January 2021)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tribes of Midgard

Unknown 9: Awakening

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (February 4th)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (March 2nd)



