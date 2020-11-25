PS5 and Xbox Series X: Sony’s performance advantage

The Xbox Series X was launched on the 10th as the most powerful console ever produced. Equipped with an AMD Zen 2 CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads running at 3.6GHz (3.8GHz without SMT), AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 52 CUs and computational power of 12 TFLOPs and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with high transfer rate, the console opens up a huge advantage over its smaller brother, the Xbox Series S with 4 TFLOPs, and is more advanced than rival PlayStation 5, which contains a 10.28 TFLOP GPU.

However, recent tests with games already optimized for new generation consoles have shown a curious scenario. While, in general, the Xbox wins by a satisfactory margin the PS5 in scenarios more intensive for the GPU, as in the use of Ray Tracing, the device of Microsoft has lost of the rival of Sony in some scenarios like the modes of 120Hz.

The discovery was made by the Digital Foundry channel, which analyzes in detail the performance of consoles in numerous games. The team noticed the abnormal behavior in titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, and unfortunately were unable to define a reason for the PS5’s advantage.

Microsoft is aware of this, and responded to the situation in a statement sent to The Verge. In it, the Redmond giant points out “small bugs” as to blame for the loss of performance, in addition to reinforcing that it may take a while for developers to get used to the new console and to extract more of its potential.

According to sources on the Windows Central website, who had contact with two developers, Microsoft is working to send a corrective update to the development kits by the end of the year, to eliminate exactly the bugs that have affected the performance of the Series X.

Windows Central brings yet another theory for the difference in performance between machines. As Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, said in an interview with The Verge, Microsoft would have delayed the start of production to add more technology from AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture to the console, while Sony has already started manufacturing the PS5. This may have allowed developers to have more time to get used to the PlayStation.



