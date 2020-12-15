PS5 and Xbox Series X | S Saves Millions of Dollars

Speculators have sold more than 60,000 units of both consoles through eBay. Profits of up to $ 28 million are estimated.

Speculation fully affects the resale of Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. After the launch of the new Microsoft and Sony consoles on November 10 and 12, respectively, trading portals such as eBay have been the setting chosen by dozens of individuals to sell units of these limited products at prices well above their price. recommended for sale to the public. According to a report published in DEV conducted by data engineer Michael Driscoll, an estimated profit of more than $ 28 million.

More than 60,000 PS5 and Xbox Series X | S sold through resale on eBay

The document, which has taken the eBay portal database as a reference since the launch of both consoles until December 1, gives a total of more than 60,000 units resold through this platform. Of that total, 25,642 correspond to the standard model of PlayStation 5 with disc player; 7,322 for PS5 Digital Edition; 22,932 for Xbox Series X; and 6,863 for Xbox Series S.

Bid for a PS5 to the highest bidder; 100 euros of shipping costs.

The quantity, whose volume is very considerable considering the brief period studied, has had an average selling price of $ 1,021 for PS5 (its RRP is $ 499) and $ 937 for PS5 Digital Edition (with a RRP of $ 399). The Sony console alone has generated more than $ 19 million in profits for speculative members.



