PS5 and Xbox Series X / S hand in hand: first images

The international press is already receiving units of the Sony console before its official launch around the world.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been in the newsrooms of international media and some influencers for some time, but now it is the turn of the Sony console. Media such as The Verge or IGN have already received their units, which is why they have published a series of photographs in which the different consoles are compared. As you could anticipate, the dimensions of the PS5 are considerable, something that the images also reflect.

In addition to the console, the media have focused on another of the great attractions of the machine, its new command. The DualSense separates its way from the DualShock and offers a fairly comprehensive redesign, which is not only focused on its aesthetic appearance, but also on the different functionalities. Thus, this new device introduces adaptive triggers and haptic technology, so that players can experiment with more tactile sensations.

Astro’s Playroom, proving ground

All the PS5s that are released to the market will come with a pre-installed video game, nothing more and nothing less than Astro’s Playroom, a new installment of AstroBot: Rescue Mission, although this time without virtual reality functionality. This nice platforming title has been built for users to experiment with new controller and console technologies. It is, clearly, a kind of playground to familiarize yourself with all these characteristics.

PS5 will arrive first in the United States, Mexico and Japan. The console will be marketed on November 12 in these countries, while European users will have to wait until November 19. The model without a reader costs 399.99 euros, while the console that incorporates a disc reader has a recommended price of 499.99 euros. As for the Microsoft machines, a worldwide launch date has been established for both models, Xbox Series S (299.99 euros) and Xbox Series X (499.99 euros). It will be from November 10.



