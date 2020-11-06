PS5 and Xbox Series X / S: Control is postponed to 2021

Remedy reported today (06), in a publication on the company’s official Twitter that Control Ultimate Edition arrives only in the beginning of 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game was expected to be released in late 2020.

“We want the final quality of the game to be incredible, so we need a little more time to work on it,” said Remedy on Twitter. “Thank you for your understanding and patience,” he added.

Both Remedy and 505: Games (publisher) were already dealing with criticism from the community because Control Ultimate Edition is the only version that will receive a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the base version of the game will be limited to the current generation and will not receive the update.

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021. We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience! — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, 2020

Control Ultimate Edition is the full version of the game that accompanies all DLCs – including the AWE expansion, which also involves mysteries with Alan Wake – and is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The version for the new generation, as communicated above, arrives only at the beginning of 2021.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer to see the performance of Control in the new generation of consoles. Anxious? Comment with us in the comments section below!



