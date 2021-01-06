PS5 and Xbox Series X in the midst of a huge hidden war?

According to our colleagues in Video Games, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X would be in the middle of a war. Find out why

Sony and Microsoft have been fighting a merciless battle over the sale of their console for many years now. Whether it is the PS3 against the Xbox, or the PS4 against the Xbox One or more recently the PS5 against the Xbox Series X.

Indeed, for a long time now, the world of gamers has been at war over which is the best console. This divides players into two categories: Players for Sony and Gamers for Microsoft.

A war that has grown even further since the release of the next-gen consoles. Machines that are actually very rare. But this rarity, in particular of the PS5, would come precisely from the fact that the two firms lead hard life.

Because yes, our fellow Video Games have just unveiled information to better understand the shortage of consoles. Well that might worry more than one.

Because when you learn the info in question, you will understand why production is going so slowly and why it is difficult to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox.

PS5 VS XBOX SERIES X, WAR OVER A COIN?

You probably know that to build such powerful machines, manufacturers need precise parts. But did you know that Sony and Microsoft are using the same supplier for a particular part?

This is one of the reasons why the PS5 and Xbox Series are so rare. As the media outlet notes:

“Microsoft and Sony source their supplies from the same manufacturer: AMD. Whether it’s the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series, both systems need similar components. When one makes a strong demand on AMD, then the other suffers. And vice versa. ”

So you now know why it is harder to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox Series than on a gold bar these days … Hopefully AMD accelerates the pace to serve its two customers in the coming months.