PS5 and Xbox Series X have extremely similar CPUs

While working on the Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 4 game, studio Milestone S.r.l.have an interview with the Eurogamer website talking a little about the developer’s opinion regarding the new hardware for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

According to director Alex Zuca, the CPUs of the two consoles have so little difference between them that the topic does not even deserve debate. “I wouldn’t even call that a difference,” he explained. “because it’s not just about hardware power, but how to exploit it in a very optimized way. Maybe with more time we can see the advantage of one CPU over the other, but for now, we can only be excited about the future of the systems. . ”

Alex also praised the SSD of the two consoles and the way they will speed up the loadings, in addition to allowing the next generation versions of the game to have better graphics and performance.

If you want to check the result, the racing game will be released on March 11th. What did you think of Alex Zuca’s statements? If you have already tried both consoles, do you agree with him? Comment below!