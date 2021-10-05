PS5 And Xbox Series: Stock Issues Will Improve In The Second Half Of 2022, According To AMD

PS5: The lack of supply will continue during the next year, but the situation will begin to improve from the summer, estimates the company.The shortage of semiconductor chips and materials, which directly affects the manufacture of consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, will continue into the next year. This situation of lack of supply will improve from the second half of 2022, estimates on CNBC the CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, who last January predicted that said lack of stock would begin to improve in the second half of 2021; but in the end it was not like that.

If only a few days ago we knew that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, warned his community of players that the lack of supply will continue until well into next year, he is now the manufacturer of the processors and graphics chips of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S the one that warns sailors. The production of the CPUs and GPUs of the new consoles will continue at a manufacturing rate below demand until, if all goes well, in the second half of 2022 a relief begins in the distribution chains.

More supply than demand; the supply chain is still stuck

Meeting consumer demand depends on many factors, as Su herself has explained on several occasions. These chips are requested by large technology companies in the mobile phone sector, household appliances and even the automotive sector. Without these materials, the manufacturing process cannot be completed.

“We have always gone through cycles of ups and downs, in which demand has exceeded supply, or vice versa,” explains Su, aware that this type of crisis is more or less common, with the exception that this time it is prolonging in an extraordinary way. “This time it is different. Commissioning a new plant can take between 18 and 24 months, and in some cases even longer. These investments started maybe a year ago ”, hence I expect it to be from June-September of next year 2022 when, perhaps, it will be possible to go down to a video game store or a department store to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X without it being an impossible task.

Giants like Toshiba, Foxconn, AMD, Sony and Microsoft have already been pessimistic about the semiconductor crisis. In the short term, all the units of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S that we can buy will continue to be droppers and subject, in many cases, to reservation processes.