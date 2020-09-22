PS5 and Xbox Series: all exclusive Sony

We reviewed all the development teams of both companies with a view to the start of the new generation of consoles. Titles that shape an ecosystem.

We are about to start a generation of consoles where exclusive games are going to make a difference; perhaps even more so than decades ago, when the balance tipped in favor of the licenses we liked best. This time the word ecosystem will be a fervent part of the next seven years, since both Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios have an arsenal of studios that only work for them. Let’s take a look at how things are.

Bethesda has turned the tables

The current situation in the sector forces us to place ourselves in the purchase of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft, an unprecedented move that brings the already extensive 15 Xbox Game Studios to a total of 23. Phil Spencer, back in 2017, knew that to guaranteeing millions of players on its platform was not necessary millions of speeches, but a few facts. Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, Double Fine Productions and a few more names happened to carry the X on their business card; all this to cement a cycle in which Xbox Game Studios is now much better off.

Because what was initially a situation of clear disadvantage has become a predominance, at least quantitatively, of teams working only for them and with the guarantee that all – with no apparent exception – will go on sale from day one on Xbox Game Pass. To speak of ZeniMax Media is to speak of a human capital of 2,300 workers spread over Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios. Another way of referring to intellectual properties such as DOOM, Wolfenstein, Starfield, Wiake, Prey, Dishonored, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout. The list is scary.



