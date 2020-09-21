PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition: What will we find in the box?

We review all the content that will be included in the box of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition when they go on sale this November.

The new generation of consoles already has a release date, price and a defined game catalog. If a few weeks ago we learned what the boxes of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be like, now is the time to take a look at the content, what we will have in our homes from November 19 if we get a PlayStation 5 in any of its two confirmed models.

What’s in the box of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition?

Thus, upon payment of 499 euros in the case of the model with a disc reader or 399 euros in the only digital model — there are no more differences; its specifications are identical—, we will find the following contents. Reservations are already open. To facilitate their readability, we attach a table where we also indicate that the only apparent difference will be, regardless of the exterior color, the console unit (with or without disk)

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

A wireless DualSense controller for PS5

Drive Storage: 825GB

Console base (valid for portrait and landscape orientation)

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB cable (power supply)

Manual

Astro’s Playroom; pre-installed video game

PS5 will go on sale on November 19 in Europe for 499 euros and 399 euros

A note. The content of this box comes from the Hong Kong distribution chain, so it is susceptible to having some type of change in the different regions where it will be distributed this November. In previous cases, in some regions the PlayStation 4 consoles brought with them test codes for services such as PS Plus; however, in this case there is no news about it.

