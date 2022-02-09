PS5 And PS4 Will Receive A New Update With All These Improvements And News

PS5: Sony announces the release of this major software update for both consoles, whose beta begins on February 9. All the details. PlayStation has announced a major update to the PS5 and PS4 software that seeks to incorporate new functions, features and quality of life details that the community has been demanding for some time. With a beta that will begin to be released from this February 9, the world premiere is scheduled for a later date (for now not available in Spain). However, we already know the main features of the patch, which we summarize below and break down below:

Open and closed group chats

News in voice chats and Share Play

Volume adjustments in group chats for each participant

Game Base/Control Center adds group chats

New functions and features in the interface

New accessibility options

New voice commands

For now, these features will be beta tested for select users who will be notified by email in these countries: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and United States.

Open and closed group chats

Based on community feedback, PlayStation will integrate closed group chats (Groups) into PS5 and PS4 where invite-only players can join; whether or not they are on the friends list. In a closed group only players that we have invited can enter; in an open one all your friends can enter without the need for an invitation.

News in voice chats and Share Play

Regarding voice chats, we will now have an indicator on the screen that will indicate who is speaking, which will make it easier for us to identify them in case something needs to be reported. On the other hand, with this update we will be able to start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. We will no longer need to start Share Screen first and then activate Share Play.