PS5 And PS4 Offers: This Is Essential Selection, The New PS Store Sales

PS5: The new sale on the PS Store, called Essential Selection, marks games like FIFA 22 and The Last of Us Part 2 at half their usual price. PlayStation celebrates a new period of sales in PS Store. PS5 and PS4 players can access the Essential Selection promotion, which selects some of the most outstanding titles of recent years. Among them is The Last of Us Part 2, which cuts its usual price in half. You will find it during these days for 19.99 euros. The offers will be available until March 16.

Essential Selection on PS Store: the best deals on PS5 and PS4

The Last of Us Part 2 for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition for PS5 and PS4 for 44.99 euros (55% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

MLB The Show 21 for PS4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Dying Light: Platinum Edition for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

Hell Let Loose for 27.99 euros (30% discount)

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

Resident Evil 3 for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Knack 2 for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 25.99 euros (33% discount)

Spelunky 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Jak and Daxter Collection for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Dreams for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

In the case of the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22, you should know that the main bonus of this edition is the 4600 FIFA Points that will be added to your profile. Separately, the amount amounts to 39.99 euros. In addition, the version of the two generations is included.

You can take a look at the complete list of discounted titles by clicking on this link. Do you want to know other offers from other platforms? Do the same here.