PS5 And PS4 Offers: Spider-Man And More Than 500 Games For Less Than 20 Euros On The PS Store

PS5: Marvel’s Spider-Man, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Persona, Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed and many more sagas, with great discounts for a limited time. Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new promotion of deals on over 500 PS5 and PS4 titles via the PS Store. Under the seal of “Games for less than 20 euros”, the Japanese company wants PlayStation users to be able to access titles of enormous quality for less than said price; among them, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY for PS4 or the collection that brings together all the games in the Naruto saga of CyberConnect2. Let’s take a look, since there are really interesting sales.

Essential PlayStation games at deep discounts

Although the most outstanding offer is Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY (includes the additional stories of The city that never sleeps), which costs 19.99 euros for a limited time, the price of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy is also interesting, which includes the four original episodes of the saga plus Road to Boruto; that is, the complete history of the manganime, from the origin of Naruto in the Hidden Leaf Village to the very end. All for 13.99 euros.

Similarly, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is striking for 12.49 euros, which includes Assassin’s Creed 2, Revelation and Brotherhood. For the rest, Persona 5, Star Wars Battlefront II, Diablo III Eternal Collection, Dragon Ball FighterZ… The promotion will be available until February 2, 2022 on the PS Store. All PS4 titles can be run on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Best deals on PS4 and PS5 games for less than 20 euros

Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY for PS4 for 19.99 euros – before 49.99 euros

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION for PS4 for 19.54 euros – before for 84.99 euros.

Assassin’s Creed Origins for PS4 for 17.49 euros – before for 69.99 euros.

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for PS4 for 12.49 euros – before for 49.99 euros.

Dead by Daylight for PS4 & PS5 for €14.99 – before €29.99.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection for PS4 for 19.79 euros – before for 59.99 euros.

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ for PS4 for 9.79 euros – before for 69.99 euros.

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy for PS4 for €13.99 – before €69.99.

Persona 5 for PS4 for 17.99 euros – before for 59.99 euros.

Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition for PS4 & PS5 for €8.99 – before €29.99.

STAR WARS Battlefront II for PS4 for 4.99 euros – before for 19.99 euros.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for PS4 for 15.99 euros – before for 39.99 euros.