PS5 And PS4 Offers: PlayStation Indies Selection With Up To 75% Discount

PlayStation celebrates a new round of discounts for PS5 and PS4 focused on independent titles. Hollow Knight and Kena: Bridge of Spirits stand out. PlayStation celebrates a new batch of discounts in part of the PS5 and PS4 catalog. The company focuses this time on the independent scene, with titles as prominent as Hollow Knight, Terraria or the recent Kena: Bridge of Spirits. You will have until next March 23 to buy them at a reduced price. We leave you with the other highlights below.

PlayStation Indies: most outstanding offers on PS5 and PS4 until March 23

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS5 and PS4 for 25.99 euros (35% discount)

Hollow Knight: Empty Heart Edition for 7.34 euros (50% discount)

Dead Cells for 14.99 euros (40% discount)

Subnautica: Below Zero for PS5 and PS4 for 20.99 euros (30% discount)

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Hunt Showdown for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Terraria for 9.49 euros (50% discount)

OlliOlli World for PS5 and PS4 for 23.99 euros (20% discount)

The Medium for 32.49 euros (35% discount)

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition for 12.99 euros (80% discount)

Frostpunk: Console Edition for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition for 5.99 euros (60% discount)

Streets of Rage 4 for 14.99 euros (40% discount)

Deep Rock Galactic for 19.49 euros (35% discount)

Hello Neighbor for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

To see the full list of discounts you can go to the PS Store via browser, from your console or using the PlayStation application for mobile devices. This promotion coincides with the Essential Selection, of which we already told you about some of the most relevant discounted games. In this case it will be enabled until March 16.