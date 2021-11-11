PS5 And PS4 Offers: More Than 200 Great Games For Less Than 20 Euros

PS5: For a limited time, games from sagas such as Resident Evil, Star Wars, Far Cry, Dragon Ball and One Piece, among others, receive heavy discounts. Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new promotion of offers on dozens of PS4 games (backward compatible with PS5) with a maximum price of 20 euros from the PS Store. As usual, the promotion returns to the digital portal for the sale of video games for PlayStation consoles to anticipate a Black Friday that is just around the corner. Works like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, classic Resident Evil installments and many more, among the highlights.

Games for less than 20 euros in PS Store: more than 200 titles on sale

The new promotion of Games for less than 20 euros from the PS Store, which discounts more than 200 titles for PS4 and PS5, will be available until next December 2 at 00:59 CET. It will be during this period when we can access renowned titles such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 19.59 euros, a work that we really liked because of how well it recovered the essence of Akira Toriyama’s work. Developed by CyberConnect2, authors of the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm saga. In fact, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is now with a 50% discount (9.99 euros), while Road to Boruto – which includes the base game and the Season Pass – stays for 14.99 euros .

Equally remarkable are the discounts on Star Wars: Battlefront II, which is lowered to 4.99 euros; and Resident Evil 4, 5 and 6, which each cost 7.99 euros until the end of the offer. You can access the full promotion from the PS Store here.

The most outstanding titles of the games for less than 20 euros in PS Store

A Way Out for PS4: Was € 29.99 – now € 7.49 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 5.99.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4: Was € 69.99 – now € 13.99.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey for PS4: Was € 39.99 – now € 15.99.

Detroit: Become Human for PS4: Was € 29.99 – now € 14.99 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 11.99.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4: Was € 69.99 – now € 19.59.

Far Cry 5 for PS4: Was € 69.99 – now € 13.99.

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition for PS4: Was € 54.99 – now € 19.24.

THE. Noire for PS4: Was € 39.99 – now € 19.99.

LittleBigPlanet 3 for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 9.99 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 7.99.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 for PS4: Was € 69.99 – now € 19.59.

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 9.99.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 for PS4: Was € 69.99 – now € 19.59.

Resident Evil 4 for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 7.99.

Resident Evil 5 for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 7.99.

Resident Evil 6 for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 7.99.

STAR WARS Battlefront II for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 4.99.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for PS4: Was € 69.99 – now € 13.99.

WWE 2K20 for PS4: Was € 69.99 – now € 19.59.