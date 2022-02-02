PS5 And PS4 Offers: Critics’ Choice, So Are The New Sales On The PS Store

PS5: We tell you about the featured offers as part of the Critics’ Choice promotion on PS5 and PS4. Discover the best games at the lowest prices. PlayStation celebrates a new period of offers in PS Store. All PS5 and PS4 users will be able to expand their digital library for less than the usual amount. The Critics’ Choice, as the promotion is called, chooses some of the most critically acclaimed titles. Deathloop, F1 2021, God of War and Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart are just some of the examples that appear. It will be available until February 16.

Critics’ Choice: The Best Deals on the PS Store

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5 and PS4 for 40.19 euros (33% discount)

Deathloop for 41.99 euros (40% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition for PS5 and PS4 for 49.99 euros (50% discount)

NBA 2K22 for PS5 for 29.99 euros (60% discount)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for 14.69 euros (58% discount)

F1 2021 for PS5 and PS4 for 20.29 euros (71% discount)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS5 and PS4 for 37.49 euros (50% discount)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy VII Remake for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

Alan Wake Remastered for 23.99 euros (20% discount)

Lost Judgment for PS5 and PS4 for 35.99 euros (40% discount)

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition for 17.49 euros (50% discount)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for 29.99 euros (25% discount)

