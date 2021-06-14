PS5 and PS4 Offers: 12 Games That Do Not Go Out Of Style For Less Than 10 Euros

PS5 and PS4: : Hsata on June 23, Sony drops a multitude of titles on the PS Store, including Tales Of games, Dragon Ball, Star Wars or the Castlevania saga.Sony Interactive Entertainment has started a new promotion of offers on dozens of PS4 games (backward compatible on PS5) through its digital store, PlayStation Store. Until June 23, PlayStation console players can access a wide range of titles for less than 15 euros. As is usual in this house, we review some of the most recommended options in our opinion for less than 10 euros per unit.

If you plan to play a JRPG from the Tales of saga, we have Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition and Tales of Berseria for 9.99 euros. For its part, we also highlight titles such as Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Star Wars Battlefront II, SoulCalibur VI, Dragon’s Crown Pro or GUILTY GEAR Xrd Rev.2, all for less than 10 euros.

Next, we leave the complete list of games with their title, price during the offer period, discount applied and direct link to PlayStation Store. All titles will remain at that price until June 23. Valid from the web portal and from the console itself. Those of you who play on PS5, the purchases will appear in the Games Library section.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, SoulCalibur VI …

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront II for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Battlefield 4 for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Unravel 1 + Unravel 2 for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

SoulCalibur VI for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Mad Max for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Tales of Berseria for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Dragon’s Crown Pro for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

GUILTY GEAR Xrd Rev. 2 for 7.99 euros (80% discount)

Okami HD for 9.99 euros (50% discount)