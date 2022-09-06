PS5 and PS4 Lead Engineer Quits Sony

Sony hardware architect Masayasu Ito, who led the engineering work on the PS4 and PS5, is retiring at the end of September.

The 60-year-old engineer is currently vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, but, according to Bloomberg, will step down from his position on October 1.

Ito first joined Sony in 1986, and in 2000 moved to its console division. During his time at the company, he led the development of the PS3, PS4 and PS5, as well as the PS4 Pro.

Although not as well—known as Sony hardware designer Mark Czerny, Ito nevertheless played an important role in the success of PlayStation – a key engineer when it comes to PS3, PS4 and PSP hardware and system software. Now he will leave Sony, stepping down from the post of representative director and vice president of SIE.

Ito started developing consoles in the early 2000s, mainly working on peripherals for PlayStation 1 and 2, including LCD monitors for PSone. Then he led the development of the popular Sony PSP portable device. He was also actively involved in the creation of Sony’s first virtual reality game, the original PSVR, as well as the PS5.

Ito’s departure marks the end of a 36-year career at Sony, where he initially worked on audio equipment. The current director and vice president, Lin Tao, will replace Ito when he steps down on October 1. In addition, Kiichiro Urata will become a representative director in his absence. However, it is also assumed that Cherni will remain the leading designer of Sony’s next-generation consoles.

However, nothing is known about the PlayStation 6 yet.

PS5: What needs to be done first

The PS5 has been facing ongoing supply issues since its launch in November 2020, and many gamers still can’t get their hands on the console. However, Sony is aiming to increase PS5 shipments by the holidays and promises to increase production at the beginning of the year. “We want to produce more devices as soon as possible,” said Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki.

Want to know more about PS5? That’s why the PS5 is getting more expensive, and what you can expect from the upcoming PlayStation Tournaments beta.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.