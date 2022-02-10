PS5 And PS4 Get Voice Command Beta Update

PS5: A new update is on the way for PlayStation 5 and PS4, with a new beta arriving today (11), when a series of small improvements will be applied to both hardware. The biggest highlight is a new voice command feature, unfortunately limited to US and UK players only.

Fortunately, the other new additions should cross the ocean, so we can expect some UI tweaks, optimization tweaks, and more accessibility tools. But it is not yet this time that the long-awaited folders will be added to the system…

Instead, what we’ll get will be the possibility to apply some bookmarks to pin your games to the PS5’s home screen, in addition to filtering your game collection by genre. Finally, the number of icons shown on the home screen will rise to 14 in total in both games and apps.

Community feedback has also led to some changes to the party system, now allowing you to choose a closed party or open to others as soon as you start it. It is also possible to start Share Play from the chat card, without having to switch screens to do so.

You must be registered in the beta testing program to enjoy these features early, but naturally they will also be released to the general public in the future. But what about you, what do you think of these news? Comment!