PS5 and PS4 game boxes, what materials do you use? Environmental commitment

PS5: Sony is committed to using recycled materials for the packaging of its small products and to progressively reducing the use of plastics.Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that physical boxes for PS4 and PS5 video games distributed in Europe in 2021 will be made from recycled materials. The Japanese company, in a new step towards a more environmentally responsible industry, has indicated in its official blog the new measures that it will adopt, for the moment in the European market, to progressively reduce the use of plastic materials in small products until their disappearance in fiscal year 2025.

SIE’s objective is to stop using plastic products in its small-sized products before the end of the 2025 financial year, thus continuing its aims of innovation in product packaging techniques, always with alternatives to plastic. In 2021 “we will test the inclusion of recycled polypropylene from post-industrial waste in our physical game boxes in Europe,” says Kieren Mayers, Director of Environment and Technical Compliance at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Box with polypropylene recycled from post-industrial waste

Considering alternatives to plastic has become a mandatory aspect of the company’s strategy, which also hopes to reduce the amount of plastic in large product packaging by 10%; as is the case with the PlayStation 5 box. As they explain, these are “totally recyclable” designs, generally with 93-99% plastic-free units in terms of weight.

Some of the examples presented in the note include the inclusion of paper ties to replace plastic ones; or eliminate the bags that we currently find to protect cables and manuals. On the other hand, the accessories will be distributed with cardboard boxes closed with folding – also cardboard – that will discard the use of the classic plastic trays that were molded with the control chassis.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, in association with the Road to Zero commitment and the Sony One Blue Ocean project, will continue to pursue efficient measures to find “alternatives to plastic within our new global packaging design guidelines.”

PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide in two models, one with a disc player and the other without a disc player. Sales in Spain are very good, but are below what they could be due to the constant lack of supplies that directly affects the stock available in the main markets.