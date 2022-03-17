PS5 And PS4 Deals: March’s Great Deals Kick Off On Over 400 Games On The PS Store

PS Store celebrates great offers in March for the PS5 and PS4 catalog. More than 400 games are reduced from their usual price. PS Store celebrates Mega March deals on PS Store. Until next March 30 you will find a selection of more than 400 PS5 and PS4 games with discounts of more than 75%. Among them we can find FIFA 22, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. We tell you the most outstanding below.

PS Store deals for PS5 and PS4 Mega March: the highlights

FIFA 22 for PS4 for 18.19 euros (75% discount)

FIFA 22 for PS5 for 27.99 euros (65% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5 and PS4 for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 for 44.79 euros (44% discount)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a lost past – Definitive Edition for 25.99 euros (35% discount)

The Yakuza Remastered Collection for 21.99 euros (45% discount)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for 24.79 euros (38% discount)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Standard Edition for 25.99 euros (35% discount)

World of Final Fantasy for 9.99 euros (60% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition for 29.99 euros (70% discount)

You can view the full list of discounts through the PS Store on any supported device, such as your console, web browser or through the mobile app. The promotion coincides with the PlayStation Indies promotion, which will be available until March 23. Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Hollow Knight, Dead Cells or Don’t Starve Together are just some of the examples that you will find at this link.