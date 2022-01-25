PS5 And PS4 Deals: FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Receives A 50% Discount

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition is 50% off on the PS Store for a limited time. Includes the PS5 and PS4 version, plus 4600 FIFA Points. FIFA 22 reduces its price on PlayStation on the occasion of the publication of the Team of the Year. Users who have not yet dressed in a short can do so for half the usual price. You will find the Ultimate edition for PS5 and PS4 for 49.99 euros, compared to 99.99 euros at its usual price. You have until February 2 at 00:59 CET to get it through the PS Store.

The Ultimate edition of FIFA 22 includes the version of the past and current generation. It’s dedicated for FUT enthusiasts: it automatically adds 4,600 FIFA Points to your profile, the equivalent of €39.99 if you buy it separately.

FIFA 22 TOTY: this is how midfielders are rated

Along with the offer, from EA Sports they have already discovered the complete evaluations of the three best midfielders of the year. De Bruyne, Jorginho and Kanté were singled out by the community as deserving of the special item now available in FIFA 22. We leave you with them below:

De Bruyne (CM) – 96 PIR

Pace: 86

Shooting: 92

Pass: 98

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 80

Physical: 88

Jorginho (CM) – 97 PIR

Pace: 88

Throw: 90

Pass: 98

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 86

Physical: 87

Kanté (CDM) – 96 PIR

Pace: 90

Shooting: 84

Pass: 90

Dribbling: 91

Defense: 96

Physical: 90