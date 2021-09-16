PS5 and PS4 Deals: Double Discounts On Great Games With PS Plus; Up To 74%

PS Plus: PlayStation players subscribed to PS Plus can benefit from double discounts on games from Star Wars, Assassin’s Creed and more. Sony Interactive Entertainment has started a new promotion of deals on great PS5 and PS4 games for a limited time through the PS Store. The return of Double Discounts for players subscribed to PlayStation Plus makes titles with up to 37% —for all— become discounts of up to 74% if we are part of the subscription service.

Thus, until September 29, games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla remain at 54.59 euros, while PlayStation Plus players can buy it for a limited time for 39.19 euros (before 69.99 euros). Other titles with Double Discounts are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Red Dead Redemption in its Ultimate Edition, which with this promotion are for 24.99 euros and 27.99 euros, respectively.

Then we leave the list with all the best discounts highlighted by PlayStation itself on the occasion of this promotion, available both from our PS5 or PS4 console and from the PS Store web portal. All PS4 titles can also be played on PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility of the console.

Double Discounts on PS Store: Great PS5 and PS4 Games on Sale

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey for PS4 for 27.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Borderlands 3: Definitive Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 74.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 49.99 euros (before 99.99 euros).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe for PS4 for 69.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 39.99 euros (before 99.99 euros).

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for PS4 for 27.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PS4 for 14.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros).

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION for PS4 for 16.49 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 2.99 euros (before 29.99 euros).

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for PS4 for 14.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros).

God of War III Remastered for PS4 for 14.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros).

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 67.49 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 44.99 euros (before 89.99 euros).

HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition for PS4 for 57.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 15.99 euros (before 99.99 euros).

Hunt: Showdown for PS4 for 27.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

The Sims 4 for PS4 for 24.79 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 9.59 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Lot of Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card for PS4 for 32.39 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 19.79 euros (before 44.99 euros).

Lot of Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Megalodon Shark Card for PS4 for 62.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 35.99 euros (before 89.99 euros).

Lot of Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Whale Shark Card for PS4 for 41.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros).

Mafia II: Definitive Edition for PS4 for 19.79 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 9.59 euros (before 29.99 euros).

Mafia III: Definitive Edition for PS4 for 19.79 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 9.59 euros (before 29.99 euros).

Maneater for PS4 and PS5 for 30.79 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 21.59 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Marvel’s Avengers for PS4 and PS5 for 37.49 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros).

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 57.39 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 44.79 euros (before 69.99 euros).

Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 44.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros).

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for PS4 for 25.49 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 20.99 euros (before 29.99 euros).

Raccoon City Edition for PS4 for 55.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 31.99 euros (before 79.99 euros).

Secret Neighbor for PS4 for 16.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 13.99 euros (before 19.99 euros).

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for PS4 for 19.49 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 8.99 euros (before 29.99 euros).

SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ for PS4 for 39.89 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 9.79 euros (before 69.99 euros).

Stranded Deep for PS4 for 15.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 11.99 euros (before 19.99 euros).

THE FOREST for PS4 for 11.89 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 6.79 euros (before 16.99 euros).

UFC 4 for PS4 for 48.99 euros, PlayStation Plus subscribers 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros).