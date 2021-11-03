PS5 And PS4 Deals: 100+ Remasters And Retro With Deep Discounts

PS5: Until November 17, you’ll see more than 100 games below their regular price on the PS Store. Get remastered and retro classics for PS5 and PS4. PlayStation celebrates a new wave of discounts in its digital store. PS4 and PS5 players can access more than 100 titles below their usual price. The promotion, called Remastered and Retro, focuses on those classics that have returned to both consoles with a renewed air.

The most prominent discounts on PS Store

These offers will be available until November 17, 2021. Games like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, Shadow of the Colossus and many more are discounted up to 80%. Next we leave you the list with the most outstanding ones.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PS5 and PS4 for 13.99 euros (60% discount)

Shadow of the Colossus for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Burnout Paradise Remastered for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered for 14.79 euros (63% discount)

MediEvil for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

The Last of Us Remastered for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Gravity Rush Remastered for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Everybody’s Golf for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

NEO: The World Ends with You for 41.99 euros (30% discount)

Okami HD for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Destroy All Humans for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty: Complete Edition for 5.24 euros (75% discount)

Tearaway Unfolded for 9.99 euros (50% discount)