PS5 already has covers for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft’s three big releases for 2021 and early 2021 already have a confirmed cover for Sony’s new console, PlayStation 5.

Amazon has updated PS5 skins for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Far Cry 6 through its North American division. The new covers, which already have provisional certification from the American regulatory body, ESRB, do not differ from those of PS4 and Xbox; With the exception that this time the top row of the new Sony console appears in white and the corresponding PlayStation 5 logo.

These three projects are Ubisoft’s big bets to start the new generation and fire the current one; intergenerational projects of which two of them (Valhalla and Legion) will be available on Xbox Series X and PS5 from the launch day of these platforms.

For those wondering, Ubisoft will not raise the price of its games on PS5 or Xbox Series X for now: they will cost the same as the current generation.

Dates of the new Ubisoft games for 2020 and 2021

As far as dates are concerned, Watch Dogs Legion will be the first of all to hit stores; It will be launched on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia this October 29, it will also arrive later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free update (Smart Delivery in the case of Redmond) for those who have already purchased the title in current Sony and Microsoft consoles. In the new generation it will have significant visual improvements, reduced loading times and will take advantage of techniques such as ray tracing.

We continue with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will land on November 17 on PS4, Xbox One and PC; later on Google Stadia. On PS5 and Xbox Series X it will be updated for free if we previously purchased the game in the current generation. Its date in these two systems will be at the launch of both consoles, a day to be confirmed.

Far Cry 6, for its part, which will have native 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, will arrive on February 18 on all the aforementioned platforms.



