PS5: all the games that have appeared in the State of Play

Although it was not planned to announce anything related to the console at the event, some third party projects have been seen.

There are some that are intergenerational; others will go directly to the new machines. State of Play has served to show some of these projects, games that will come out soon and that they have not wanted to miss this digital event. Not all are big productions, but there is a mix between triple A projects and smaller video games. Next, we show you a list of all the video games that have been present in the State of Play and that will also be released for PlayStation 5.

Braid: Anniversary Edition

This video game developed by Jonathan Blow and his studio has become a classic. More than a decade has passed since the original launch, so the technology has continued to advance by leaps and bounds. Although the video game has graphics in two dimensions, the resolution of the new screens allows a sharpness impossible a decade ago. Therefore, this work will be sold with updated graphics. It will be out in early 2021, also on other platforms.

Godfall

Unlike other projects, the game designed by Counterplay Games is planned for the new generation. In other words, it will not be released on PlayStation 4. Godfall will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, although it will also be released on PC. During the State of Play, the team has shown an explanatory video focused on the combat system. In any case, the project is still under development, so the images shown may vary in one way or another.

Bugsnax

Can you imagine eating something and mutating instantly? That is the premise of Bugsnax, a first-person game in which we will play a journalist on a special mission: to find Elizabert Megafig, who has disappeared without a trace. However, on Snaktooth Island, we will discover the strange disease, so we will have to search for a cure if we want it to

Hitman 3

Agent 47 will return in January 2021 with an adventure that will serve as the closure for the entire story arc of the character. This was stated by IO-Interactive, the studio behind the saga, when the project was announced. Together with Warner Bros, he will prepare to publish the game on PlayStation 4 Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The most important news is that there will be a mode compatible with virtual reality for PlayStation VR.



